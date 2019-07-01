Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Trying to Identify Abandoned Child

Posted 4:01 PM, July 1, 2019, by , Updated at 04:03PM, July 1, 2019

“Jane Doe” (Credit: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying an abandoned child.

Sunday, a citizen brought the young girl to a local fire station, according to the sheriff’s office.

An unidentified Hispanic female left the girl with the citizen, who has also not been identified.

If you know anything about the identity of “Jane Doe” you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.

This is a developing story.

