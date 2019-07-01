Solomon’s Deli Opening on K Street

Posted 2:01 PM, July 1, 2019, by , Updated at 02:00PM, July 1, 2019

Solomon's Delicatessen, named after the legendary founder of Tower Records Russ Solomon, is finally opening in Downtown Sacramento!

Gary Gelfand visited Monday morning to check out the hotly-anticipated new Jewish deli.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.