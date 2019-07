Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer can is a much-anticipated and often much-deserved break for students, but the time spent away from the classroom can lead to what's known as the Summer Slide.

According to the Brookings Institution, the Summer Slide causes the average student to lose about a month of school learning.

So how can parents and kids work together to prevent it?

Dr. Nathan Herzog stops by the FOX40 studio to explain.