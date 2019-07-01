Summer Basketball Returns With California Classic at Golden 1 Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The California Classic has returned and just like last summer, Kings fans are excited about the season to come.

The Kings’ lineup will look familiar, but also different next year. Since Sunday, the team has signed five free agent players, which includes resigning Harrison Barnes and bringing in center Dewayne Dedmon.

“Defensive-minded, low usage players, that won’t disrupt the growth and really good cohesive players,” said Kings fan Rex Hime.

The newest Kings might not be household names but they will solidify a very deep roster. It’s something the team hasn’t had since Chris Webber’s teammates made up the so-called “bench mob.”

“It builds chemistry because you know it's the next man up and that’s one thing we had during those days with the bench mob. We had a lot of injuries but we had a lot of guys always step up,” Webber said.

But one question will still loom large around these parts: Are the Kings additions enough to help the team make the playoffs for the first time in nearly 15 years?

“All the free agency going on right now, I just really can’t get a grasp on where we are going to end up but I hope we make it this year,” said fan Kyle Savage.