Fire Station 90 in Foresthill Reopens

FORESTHILL -- A fire station that has been closed for more than a year in Placer County is back open.

The community of Foresthill celebrated the reopening of Fire Station 90 on Monday.

The station was closed by the district in 2018 due to fiscal distress.

In May of this year, voters passed a special fire tax to improve district funding -- which included reopening the closed fire station.

Opening the station will improve response times and increase the number of available responders within the Foresthill district.