Police Responding to Shooting at Bay Area Mall

Posted 4:37 PM, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:00PM, July 2, 2019

SAN BRUNO (AP) — Authorities say they’re investigating a shooting at a mall just south of San Francisco.

The San Bruno Police Department is urging people to stay away from the Shops at Tanforan.

SWAT officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. to the mall about 10 miles south of downtown San Francisco.

Shopper George Castro tells KPIX-TV he saw people sprinting and shouting about gunfire.

Bay Area Rapid Transit says it has shut down the San Bruno train station, which is adjacent to the shopping center.

This is a developing story.

