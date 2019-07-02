Police Responding to Shooting at Bay Area Mall

SAN BRUNO (AP) — Authorities say they’re investigating a shooting at a mall just south of San Francisco.

The San Bruno Police Department is urging people to stay away from the Shops at Tanforan.

We have received reports of an active shooter at Tanforan Mall outside San Bruno station. As precaution, trains are not stopping and the station is closed. Trains are running through San Bruno. https://t.co/yukgvu5Leb — SFBART (@SFBART) July 2, 2019

UPDATE: Trains in SFO/Millbrae direction are being turned back at South San Francisco as the situation in San Bruno continues. A shuttle train will run between SFO and Millbrae. — SFBART (@SFBART) July 2, 2019

SWAT officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. to the mall about 10 miles south of downtown San Francisco.

Shopper George Castro tells KPIX-TV he saw people sprinting and shouting about gunfire.

Please stay out of the Tanforan area – San Bruno Police Department is on scene investigating a shooting. We will update when we have more information. Thank you — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) July 2, 2019

Bay Area Rapid Transit says it has shut down the San Bruno train station, which is adjacent to the shopping center.

This is a developing story.