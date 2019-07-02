SMF Ranks 22nd Cheapest Airport in US

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is chatting with the editor at FinanceBuzz, Becca Borawski Jenkins, learning which airports in the United States are the cheapest.

FinanceBuzz looked at average domestic airfares from the 45 busiest airports in the U.S. to learn which airports budget-conscious travelers will want to frequent — and which they may want to avoid.

Sacramento International Airport came in at number 22.

FINANCEBUZZ

We compared airfares from the 45 busiests airports in the U.S. using data published by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Together, these airports serve as the departure point for over 500 million passengers annually.

McCarran Airport in Las Vegas tops our list with the cheapest fares, followed by two Florida airports, Fort Lauderdale Hollywood Airport and Orlando Airport. The average airfare from these three airports comes in under $250.

Compare that to the three most expensive airports on our list: Washington Dulles Airport, Charlotte/Douglas Airport, and Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. The average ticket from these cities comes in at $422, a whopping $177 more than the average from our three least expensive airports.

The nation's two busiest airports, Los Angeles (LAX) and Chicago O'Hare, fall in the middle of the pack. LAX comes in at number 29 with an average fare of $352.79 and O'Hare is number 19 on the list with a ticket price of $338.55.

Cost RankAirportStatePassenger

Volume

RankAvg Airfare

1Mccarran International Airport (LAS)NV

Passenger Volume Rank- 15

$240.35

4. Oakland International Airport (OAK)CA

Passenger Volume Rank- 31

$287.64

5. San Jose International Airport (SJC)CA

Passenger Volume Rank- 27

$298.98

22.Sacramento International Airport (SMF)CA

Passenger Volume Rank- 33

$339.37

39. San Francisco International Airport (SFO)CA

Passenger Volume Rank- 5

$379.43