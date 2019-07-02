Suspect Arrested after Fresno Deputy Shot in Leg

FRESNO (AP) — After an hourslong standoff, authorities say they’ve arrested a rifleman suspected of wounding a Fresno County sheriff’s deputy.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man surrendered Tuesday after talking with negotiators. His name wasn’t released.

Authorities say deputies responding to a call about a rural property line dispute came under fire from a shed.

@FresnoSheriff deputies have arrested the suspect who shot & injured our deputy. He surrendered peacefully after several conversations with members of our Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT). The suspect's name & photo are not being released at this time to preserve the investigation. pic.twitter.com/slEbkISUmp — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) July 2, 2019

One deputy, 49-year-old John Erickson, was driving in a pickup truck with a ride-along passenger. He was shot and the bullet broke his leg. The pickup truck also was riddled but the passenger wasn’t hurt.

Sheriff Margaret Mims says it took an hour to rescue the deputy, who hid in bushes. The sheriff’s office says Erickson, an 11-year veteran, is in critical but stable condition.

His wife issued the following statement Tuesday night:

I would like to thank the community for all of its support. Everyone has been so wonderful to John and our family, including hospital staff and personnel at the Sheriff’s Office. We only saw John briefly before his surgery. It’s difficult to see him go through this. We look forward to seeing him get back to his usual joking self.

The gunman surrendered after about 2 ½ hours. Mims says he had several weapons.