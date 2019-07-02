Suspect Trespasses at Golden 1 Center Then Becomes Unresponsive

SACRAMENTO — A suspect who broke into the Golden 1 Center early Tuesday morning became unresponsive and has been hospitalized.

Around 3:30 a.m., Sacramento police officers went to the Golden 1 Center to help security officers with a suspect they had in custody, according to a law enforcement source.

The Sacramento Police Department reports the suspect was seen “behaving erratically” as he ran through the arena and ignored security guards. Police believe he may have been intoxicated.

At one point, he stopped responding to officers, who began performing CPR, according to the police department. The fire department transported him to a local hospital and his condition has not been reported.

It is unknown how the suspect gained access to the Golden 1 Center.

The Sacramento Kings released the following statement in response to the incident:

We want to thank the security personnel, Sacramento Police Department and Sacramento Fire Department for their prompt response and action. As there is an ongoing Sacramento Police Department investigation, we will have no further comment at this time.

This is a developing investigation.