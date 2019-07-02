Woman Shot in Stomach While Trying to Sell Pair of Shoes in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Police say a woman and her wife met two alleged buyers at a 7-Eleven parking lot in Stockton Monday night to sell a pair of shoes when gunfire rang out.

The Stockton Police Department reports the women had arranged to make the sale through social media.

A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old boy met them at South Center and West Market streets to allegedly purchase the shoes. The women chose the location for safety because it's right across the street from the Stockton Police Department.

While they were there, investigators say the supposed buyers snatched the shoes and ran toward the Filipino Plaza.

One woman ran after them but was shot in the stomach. She was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

"They really need to do something about this crime. Stockton's getting bad, bad," said resident Antione Miller.

No arrests have been made at this time.