Customer Pepper Sprayed in Confrontation Over Botched T-Shirts

ROSEVILLE -- A tiff over T-shirts ended with one man being pepper sprayed and pushed with a car in front of his children Tuesday in McClellan Park.

Joshua Coleman claimed he was just trying to get some help with an order he placed.

All of it was captured on Facebook Live.

“I just thought he would say, ‘I'm not dealing with this,’ and I would have that on camera,” Coleman said. “Truly, I never would have brought these guys along with me if I thought anything like that would have ever happened."

Craig McKinnon was later arrested.

Coleman had worked with the veteran screen-printer several times in the past successfully. Tuesday, he went to the parking lot of the company McKinnon works at because he couldn't get any answers about a refund or reprinted shirts.

Coleman said some rough spots in the shirts were really scorch marks, which became a problem he couldn't ignore when after one wash the spots became holes.

With a son Coleman says was paralyzed by a vaccine at 17 months, the Roseville father sells shirts protesting restrictions on medical exemptions. While some of his order was fine, almost 96 shirts weren't ready for recent legislative hearings about vaccines and McKinnon didn't seem ready to do anything about it.

“Nothing, nothing and no contact back," Coleman said.

Although Coleman's order was placed with a business McKinnon owned and has closed since April, he's come more than once to a company on Luce Avenue, where McKinnon worked to get help. Coleman told FOX40 owners said he was not a customer and they did not have an order with him.

He says the shirts were printed there.

"Then I came into his work and asked for him. And then the manager came out and I told him what was going on and he said he would help try to make this happen," Coleman said.

In the end, what happened was a terrifying Tuesday over T-shirts that didn't have to be.

"Made me feel extremely scared," said Coleman’s son, Fenton.

McKinnon was already on probation for brandishing a firearm and resisting arrest back in 2016. He has since been released from jail. FOX40 was unable to reach him for comment.

His employer indicated he was not at work Wednesday. Coleman claims managers there told him the 37-year-old was fired.