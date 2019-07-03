Deputies Rush to Deadly Shooting Scene in Stockton

Posted 10:11 PM, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:12PM, July 3, 2019

Deadly shooting scene (Credit: San Joaquin County Sheriffs Office)

STOCKTON — A man was shot to death Wednesday night in Stockton and deputies are searching for the person responsible.

Just after 6 p.m., San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputies quickly responded to the scene of the shooting on Waterloo Road near the intersection of North Newport Avenue.

A man who had been hit by the gunfire was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. His identity has not been reported.

The sheriff’s office has not identified a motive and could not report any suspect information.

This is a developing story.

Google Map for coordinates 37.977914 by -121.260437.

Man Dies in Shooting: Sheriff's Office

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.