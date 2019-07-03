× Deputies Rush to Deadly Shooting Scene in Stockton

STOCKTON — A man was shot to death Wednesday night in Stockton and deputies are searching for the person responsible.

Just after 6 p.m., San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputies quickly responded to the scene of the shooting on Waterloo Road near the intersection of North Newport Avenue.

A man who had been hit by the gunfire was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. His identity has not been reported.

The sheriff’s office has not identified a motive and could not report any suspect information.

This is a developing story.

37.977914 -121.260437