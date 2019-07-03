Fire Southwest of Tracy Quickly Spreads Near Recreational Area

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — Firefighters are battling a blaze in San Joaquin County southwest of Tracy.

Cal Fire reports the blaze, which has been dubbed the Hollow Fire, was sparked Wednesday near the Carnegie State Vehicular Recreational Area along Corral Hollow Road.

Around 3:30 p.m., Cal Fire said the Hollow Fire was 40 acres. Three hours later, it had spread to more than 500 acres.

It was 30% contained as of Wednesday evening.

A Santa Clara public information officer says the recreation area is primarily used for dirt biking and off-roading. Cal Fire says the terrain has been causing difficulties for fire crews.

No structures in the area are threatened.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.