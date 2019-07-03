× Investigators Release Photos of Men Sought in Violent Elk Grove Fireworks Theft

ELK GROVE — The Elk Grove Police Department is circulating photos of two men investigators believe assaulted and ran over a fireworks booth volunteer during a robbery Sunday evening.

Mischele Mullen’s family told FOX40 a man approached the Elk Grove Boulevard stand in the Smart and Final parking lot and grabbed a large pack of fireworks valued at around $550.

Mullen and her mother were working at the stand when the thief tried to run off with the fireworks. Mullen’s family members say she chased after the thief as the man jumped into an older model, dark green Chevrolet SUV.

Elk Grove police confirm she was grabbed by one of the passengers and dragged along the ground as the SUV drove off. She was then punched and fell before the SUV ran her over.

Mullen’s husband said she had several fractured and broken bones. Her family says she regained consciousness in the ICU.

The SUV detectives say was used, a green 1999 Chevrolet Suburban, was later found in Sacramento and a forensics team is investigating it.

Anyone with information about the two suspected thieves is asked to contact the Elk Grove Police Department at (916) 478-8058.