Kings Fans Enjoy Last Day of 2019 California Classic at Golden 1 Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Since Monday, the Golden 1 Center and Downtown Commons have been filled with basketball fans trying to get a glimpse of the NBA's future stars.

Almost 50,000 fans enjoyed three days of games for the second year in a row.

“It's wonderful,” said one fan. “Just coming here and being able to see the games and the new rookies coming up. We really enjoy it.”

The Kings did all they could to make sure it was a festive atmosphere around the Golden 1 Center this week. There was everything from kids’ activities to former Kings legends, and even a pair of outdoor concerts on the plaza.

“You know, T-Pain and Jay Sean great performance putting on some really well-class entertainment,” Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “And for having that many people to be able to come out here at 10 o'clock at night to still be enjoying some great entertainment was just wonderful.”

The team and most fans said they want the Summer League back again next year.

“It's fun. You get invested in the younger players that are coming up, so you can get ready for the season and you're excited about who is coming. We really enjoyed it,” said a fan.

“You know, we would love to be back. We have other teams that are in the mix with us here,” Rinehart told FOX40. “So we'll discuss with them and we'll continue to try to push for this. We think it's great for Sacramento, we think it's great for the region and great for Kings basketball.”

Now, after back-to-back California Classics, it would be hard to imagine the beginning of July without it.

The Kings Summer League team packs up and heads to Las Vegas for a full slate of games there. The team’s first game in the Vegas Summer League is this coming Saturday.