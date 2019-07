See “Made By Crooks” Perform

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Made By Crooks is an R&B/Soul artist and Sacramento native. This summer, he’s embarked on The ALLISON Tour, a west coast tour from Southern Cali all the way to Vancouver from June 21st to July 14th. He’s partnered with Sofar Sounds ( SofarSounds.com ) to perform at a string of Sofar shows throughout the west coast region, as well as some pop-up shows and events outside of Sofar. He'll be performing songs off his latest project ALLISON, which has been featured on OkayPlayer.com , features Sofar playlisted song Snuck in My Bed and features Beats1 Radio featured song Flee. He’ll be stopping in Sacramento with his band from June 29th to July 3rd, playing in 4 shows in the Sacramento area. You can find out where he’ll be performing and get tickets at MADEBYCROOKS.com/upcoming-shows

More info:

The Allison Tour

Tonight

5pm-7pm

Pachamama Coffee

919 20th St, Sacramento

Suggested donation of $5

MadeByCrooks.com/Upcoming-Shows

Made By Crooks

MadeByCrooks.com

Facebook: @MadeByCrooks

Twitter: @MadeByCrooks