See “Made By Crooks” Perform

Made By Crooks is an R&B/Soul artist and Sacramento native. This summer, he’s embarked on The ALLISON Tour, a west coast tour from Southern Cali all the way to Vancouver from June 21st to July 14th. He’s partnered with Sofar Sounds (SofarSounds.com) to perform at a string of Sofar shows throughout the west coast region, as well as some pop-up shows and events outside of Sofar. He'll be performing songs off his latest project ALLISON, which has been featured on OkayPlayer.com, features Sofar playlisted song Snuck in My Bed and features Beats1 Radio featured song Flee. He’ll be stopping in Sacramento with his band from June 29th to July 3rd, playing in 4 shows in the Sacramento area. You can find out where he’ll be performing and get tickets at MADEBYCROOKS.com/upcoming-shows
More info:
The Allison Tour
Tonight
5pm-7pm
Pachamama Coffee
919 20th St, Sacramento
Suggested donation of $5
MadeByCrooks.com/Upcoming-Shows
Made By Crooks
MadeByCrooks.com
Facebook: @MadeByCrooks
Twitter: @MadeByCrooks