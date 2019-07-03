Shopping, Cooking for 4th of July With Patty Mastracco

Posted 10:52 AM, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:51AM, July 3, 2019

Martina is out grocery shopping with food blogger Patty Mastracco of IDoFood. The pair will then take their findings and create the perfect spread for July 4th.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.