Texas Teen Mows an American Flag Design Into His Lawn in Honor of Soldier

A north Texas teen is honoring his friend, an Army soldier, with a tribute that can be seen from above.

Cameron James, 17, of Haslet, Texas, mowed a giant American flag into the front lawn of his family’s home Monday. It was in honor of his friend, Army Pfc. Kevin Christian.

Christian, 21, died by suicide last month while deployed along the Arizona/Mexico border, according to Dr. Greg Hess, Pima County chief medical examiner. James knew Christian when they were in Boy Scouts together and they became close friends.

“He was just a role model for me,” James told CNN affiliate KTVT. “So I wanted to make sure he was missed by even the people who didn’t know him.”

James’ dad, Jon, had previously mentioned the idea of mowing the flag for the Fourth of July — but the idea never came together.

“I guess Cameron remembered the request and asked if he could do the flag this year on our lawn in honor of his friend,” his mother, Amy, said.

The stripes of the American flag were made by using different settings on the lawn mower and then a weed eater was used to make the stars. Cameron’s brother Daniel, 11, pitched in to help and it took them about four hours to complete the flag design.

“I’m very proud of my son and his thoughtfulness,” said Amy James. “As the daughter of an Army man, the niece of a Navy man, and the granddaughter of an Air Force man, his memorial made me feel that he was honoring not only Kevin, but all of the servicemen stationed at home and abroad.”