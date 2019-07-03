Truck Belonging to Missing Calaveras County Mother Found in Humboldt County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s been four long, agonizing days for 18-year-old Michaela Haight.

“She’s just a wonderful, amazing, kind, sweet woman,” she told FOX40 Wednesday while in tears. “This is not like her at all.”

The teen last saw her mother, 38-year-old Tiffany Clark, on her way home from work before she drove back to Calaveras County Saturday night.

The following day, Haight said her mother’s phone kept going to voicemail and no one had heard from her or seen her.

“I start calling around to all the hospitals, all the jails, all the mental hospitals in every county, Calaveras County, Stanislaus County, everywhere around here trying to find her because nobody has seen her,” Haight explained.

Now facing a dead end, Haight said she filed a missing persons report Monday in Calaveras County where her mother lives.

"No more than two hours later, I got a call from Humboldt County Sheriff's Office saying that they had found her car,” she said.

More than 300 miles away, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office confirms they found a black Ford Ranger Sunday near Martin’s Ferry Bridge.

“A neighbor who lived in the area had located a suspicious vehicle parked in the middle of the Martin’s Ferry Bridge,” said Samantha Karges with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

There was no sign of Clark.

“What made it suspicious for us was that all of Ms. Clark’s belongings were still inside of the vehicle,” Karges said.

Deputies said with the help of the California Highway Patrol, they’re continuing to search the Klamath River and surrounding areas.

For Clark's only daughter, she’s hoping her mother is found soon so they can be reunited.

"I just, I really hope she comes home," Haight said. "I just want everyone to just keep on praying and keep her in your prayers for me and my family.”

Search and rescue teams were still out searching for Clark Wednesday. If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.