Violent Night in Stockton Prompts Several Investigations

STOCKTON -- Stockton police are investigating at least four separate violent incidents that took place within blocks of each other, in a matter of hours.

Each of the incidents were also in close proximity to the Stockton Police Department.

Police are ow confirming that a man has died after being found shot near East Hazelton Avenue and South Stanislaus Street.

The man was discovered wounded near Mormon Slough Tuesday evening.

Officers say this incident is now a homicide investigation.

That's not the only fatality authorities are looking into.

Police have launched a suspicious death investigation after a man's body was found near West Washington and South Madison streets.

The gruesome discovery was made around 6:30 p.m.

Police said his body appeared to show signs of trauma, though the details of his death remain unclear.

Just 50 minutes before that man's body was found, officers were called to the scene of a shooting near West Lafayette and South Lincoln streets.

The male victim was found walking in the Columbus Park area and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police are also searching for the suspect in a stabbing Tuesday evening.

The male victim was attacked and stabbed in the leg near South Grant and East Worth streets -- a neighborhood that dead ends into a homeless camp.

He was taken to the hospital.

There is also no suspect information available on the stabbing at this time.