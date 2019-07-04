Brewery to Release New Beer for O’Sullivan Memorial Fund

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- It's all business inside the Track 7 brewery in Curtis Park, as staff members prepare for the busy summer season.

One beer being added to the brewery's list of offerings is the O'Sulli #349 -- named for fallen Sacramento Police Officer Tara O'Sullivan.

"It's going to be a light, 6.5%, approachable IPA," head brewer Marc Morgan said. "O'Sulli was her nickname around the police department and for those who knew and loved her, 349 was her badge number, so we definitely wanted to include that."

Morgan says he was recently approached by a former partner of O'Sullivan's, who would often patrol around the Curtis Park neighborhood alongside the fallen officer.

"He had some ideas that he brought to the table. I had some ideas and worked together to try to make something really special and approachable that everybody would enjoy," Morgan said.

O'Sullivan was shot and killed on June 19. It was the Sacramento Police Department's first line of duty death in 20 years.

"It definitely affected me personally. Sam and Tara would come by frequently to pop in and just say hi," Morgan said.

The O'Sulli #349 will be canned and released on July 13. All of the proceeds will go toward her memorial fund.

"It’s just a little way we can give back to the community that she worked for," Morgan said.