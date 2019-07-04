Cooking Chicken and Waffle Cones with HauteBird

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is outside with Nicholas and Misty Alafranji, the chefs and co-owners of HauteBird, getting a look at how they have put their own twist on the classic chicken and waffles.

HauteBird “Classy Chicken & Food For The Soul” coming to Oak Park Winter 2019. Chicken centric menu featuring global soul food. Currently holding Pop-Ups throughout Sacramento. Proud restaurant partner to Oak Park’s City of Refuge (www.CityOfRefugeSac.com) for all of our employees.

Find out where the food pop-up plans to stop next on their Facebook page.