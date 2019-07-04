Deputies Searching for Armed Suspect in Turlock

STANISLAUS COUNTY — Stanislaus County deputies are searching for an armed suspect in Turlock who fled a collision in the area of E Keyes and Berkeley roads.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s. His hair is styled in a long ponytail and he has an injury to one of his eyes.

At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark pants.

Authorities said he is armed with a handgun.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911.

