Officers Find Hit-and-Run Victim Dead Near Haggin Oaks Golf Complex

NORTH SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police investigators believe a person was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday near the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex.

Just after 5 p.m., officers found a body along Roseville Road and the nearby railroad tracks in the area of Connie Drive, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Investigators noticed signs of trauma on the body. Based on the location of the victim, it’s believed they were hit by a vehicle, which then left the scene.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once next of kin is notified.

This is a developing investigation.