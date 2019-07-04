Twin Baby Boys Were Found Alone Near Train Tracks

Police are investigating after twin baby boys were found left alone near train tracks in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The boys, believed to be about 9 months old, were discovered by railroad employees, Worcester police said in a news release. Authorities responded just after midnight Wednesday, and the babies “appeared to be unharmed.”

The babies have been identified and are in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, which is aiding in the investigation, police said. CNN has reached out to the Worcester police and DCF for an update on the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

Last month, a newborn baby girl was found wrapped in a plastic bag and abandoned in a wooded area north of Atlanta. She was believed to be just hours old. She was named India by employees of a hospital in Forsyth County.