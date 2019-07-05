Arden-Arcade Area Apartment Complex Evacuated After Reports of Suspect With Gun

ARDEN-ARCADE — Sacramento Sheriff deputies, detectives and SWAT are on the scene of a standoff at an apartment complex in the Arden-Arcade area.

Authorities responded to the area of 3500 Morse Avenue, near Edison Avenue, around 7 a.m. for reports of someone shooting a BB gun.

Investigators found evidence at the scene that indicate shots may have been fired from a real gun.

The suspect is believed to be in an identified apartment unit within the complex; the other apartment units have been evacuated.

One victim was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries but authorities said the injuries are non-life threatening.

