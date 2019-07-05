Sacramento Area Fire Crews Respond to 73 Calls on July Fourth, Prepare for Busy Weekend

Watch Charmaine Nero’s report this evening on FOX40 News at 5 p.m.

SACRAMENTO – There are burn scars covering a grassy field right next to two apartment complexes after multiple fires broke out on the Fourth of July holiday.

Thankfully – the fires were contained – but officials say it could have been much worse.

“Between the hours of 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., we responded to 73 confirmed fires,” said Dave Lauchner with the Sacramento Fire Department.

It was a busy night for crews. They say 13 grass and structure fires were caused by fireworks.

At least one fire displaced four people at a Natomas home.

“It sounds like the determination on those two structure fires were caused by not disposing of the fireworks correctly,” Lauchner said.

But the fire calls didn’t just keep crews in the city of Sacramento on their toes.

Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District say they responded to 16 vegetation fires and at least two structure fires within the county.

Kate Gullum was inside her antelope home Thursday night when she received a call from her neighbor – who was out of town.

“She had one of those Ring doorbells and she heard someone knocking on her door,” Gullum said. “Then she saw the fire trucks.”

Luckily, Gullum says another neighbor spotted smoke coming from the roof before calling 911.

While Gullum says she’s concerned it may happen again, fire crews are gearing up for a busy weekend ahead.

“There are illegal fireworks out there and it’s so many, it’s tough to control that, so we are ready to respond and help out where we can,” Lauchner said.

Fire officials are urging people using fireworks to keep water or a fire extinguisher handy.

They say if you are disposing of fireworks it’s better to wet them down first – just to be safe.