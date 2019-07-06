Cal OES Says ‘Assets Continue to Be Provided’ to Aid in Earthquake Recovery Efforts in Southern California

Watch Kristi Gross’ report tonight on FOX40 News after the MLB game.

SACRAMENTO — Two large-scale earthquakes rocked Southern California within 48 hours of each other. They could be felt throughout Northern California.

In Sacramento County, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is hard at work making sure the emergency response and recovery runs smoothly.

“They have been through a lot both in Ridgecrest in Kern County and in Trona, in San Bernardino County and so that whole area there, we continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers and continue to work diligently to support all of their efforts,” said Mark Ghilarducci.

Ghilarducci, the director of Cal OES, gave an update on response efforts and says the focus is on protecting, people, property and assessing all the damage.

“There were a number of structure fires, gas leaks, the power was out for the majority of communities there was road damage rockslides,” he said. “Things you would see in an earthquake of this magnitude but again the damage that we’re seeing this morning at light is not as extensive as one could have expected.”

Key state agencies continue to work together here to respond to the immediate aftermath of the earthquakes in Ridgecrest and Trona, they’re also mobilizing resources for recovery efforts.

“Assets continue to be provided. Both fire and rescue and urban search and rescue, law enforcement and mutual aid assets continue to be made available and are engaged throughout the region,” Ghilarducci said.

They’ve also coordinated the use of CHP helicopters, structural engineers and inspectors to get a better idea of the damage that was caused so they know what resources are needed to help with recovery.

“We’re moving in to place these assets that really can focus on determining the total amount of damage so that we can really start to work progressively on getting individuals and the community back up into a normal way of life,” said Ghilarducci.