Man Who Stole Oakland Fire Department Truck Arrested in Vacaville After Chase

Posted 2:16 PM, July 6, 2019

VACAVILLE — A 31-year-old Oakland man was arrested Saturday afternoon in Vacaville after stealing a fire truck and leading authorities on a chase.

Around 11:31 a.m. authorities in Vacaville were alerted by CHP of a pursuit of a man in a stolen Oakland Fire Department truck.

The suspect was traveling on eastbound I-80 and quickly approaching the city.

Vacaville officers successfully helped deploy spike strips on I-80 at Bella Vista.

As the tires deflated, the suspect exited at Orange Drive and collided with a parked car at the back of the Black Oak Restaurant where he was apprehended by Oakland PD and CHP.

No one was injured during this incident.

 

