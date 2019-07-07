$2,000 Worth of Equipment Stolen From Vacaville Little League Storage Unit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE -- A little league in Vacaville said thieves broke into a storage unit Friday night, stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

Vacaville National Little League teams keep their supplies in the storage unit behind locked gates.

Thieves were able to break into the unit, getting away with speakers, pop-up tents and a controller used to operate a newly purchased scoreboard for the team.

Jeff Armstrong, the league’s president, explained that the team consists of 8-to-14-year-olds who have held fundraisers to raise the money to purchase the new scoreboard. They had hoped to use it during their next tournament.

“Next week we host the 11-year-old All-Star Sectionals, so we’ll have teams that won their league from all over Northern California will be here,” Armstrong told FOX40. “It really puts us in a hard spot.”

He said replacing the stolen items would run the team more than $2,000.

“Everything we buy is to enhance the experience for our kids,” Armstrong said.

While Armstrong said the games will go on as planned, he hopes the person responsible will do the right thing and return the stolen controller.

“What it probably is it got ... it probably got dumped in a garbage can because there's nothing that they can do with it other than control a scoreboard on a field that they probably don't even care about,” he said.

The league has started a GoFundMe to replace the stolen controller used to operate the scoreboard.

If you have any information about the theft you are asked to contact Vacaville police.