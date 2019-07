TRACY — Firefighters are battling a five-alarm fire at a mobile home park in Tracy.

Flames have spread to multiple structures on Cabrillo Drive in the area of East Granada Way, according to Stockton Firefighters Local 456.

Crews from Stockton have also responded to the area to help with the firefight.

Stockton Firefighters have responded to a mutual aid request from Tracy Fire. E5, T2, 13, E3, & BC1 have responded to provide station coverage, & assist in the firefight. City of Tracy is working a 5th Alarm Structure Fire at a mobile home park; extending to multiple structures. pic.twitter.com/XgBoUWgGG6 — Stockton Fire (@stocktonfire) July 8, 2019

No injuries have been reported.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

This story is developing.

37.756780 -121.419479