Firefighters Responding to Fires, Downed Power Lines in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Fire Department reports firefighters are battling multiple fires in the city.

Downed power lines have closed off Meadowlark Drive at Finch Way, according to the fire department. People have been asked to avoid the area.

Pacific Gas & Electric shows nearly 2,800 customers are without power in the city. PG&E could not say when power will be restored.

The fire department says firefighters were also able to stop the progress of a two-alarm brush fire that spread to several vehicles at an auto yard.

This is a developing story.

38.268147 -122.018167