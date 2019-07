FAIRFIELD – Authorities say an “armed barricaded subject” is inside a Fairfield convenience store.

The Fairfield Police Department is urging people to stay away from the area of Central Way and Pittman Road.

No shots have been fired and no one is injured, according to police.

SWAT and crisis negotiators are on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX40 for updates.

