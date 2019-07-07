SUV Drives Away after Hitting Woman in Antelope, Leaving Her With Major Injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANTELOPE -- An Antelope woman was fighting for her life Sunday after a driver hit her and took off.

Kathy and Lance Collins had gone to sleep on the Fourth of July only to be woken up by the news that their 25-year-old daughter, Terrilynn, had been the victim in a hit-and-run crash.

“We jumped out of bed and just jumped in the car,” Kathy Collins recalled.

Their daughter had been out with her boyfriend walking around her hometown of Antelope and taking in the sights of fireworks displays in the neighborhood. They say she was on the sidewalk of Palmerson Drive heading home when disaster struck.

“Thank God that I’m not making funeral arrangements,” Lance Collins told FOX40.

“It was really hard,” Kathy said. “I actually thought I was going to see her on life support, you know, because I didn’t know exactly what happened. All I heard was that she got hit by a car, she flew in the air, so I had no clue what to expect.”

California Highway Patrol officers say a vehicle hit Terrilynn just before 2 Friday morning and never stopped.

The impact also knocked down multiple poles along the sidewalk.

Witnesses told the Collins family that the driver briefly got out of the car to survey the damage before fleeing the scene.

“Who in their right mind would run somebody over and then get out, check their car, see if it’s OK and then take off?” Lance said.

Her parents said she suffered a broken femur and crushed pelvis, among other major injuries. Sunday night, their young daughter lay in a hospital bed. She was heavily sedated to manage the pain.

“She’s going to have to learn to walk all over again,” Kathy said.

They have been pleading for the driver responsible to come forward and accept responsibility for the pain and suffering they caused.

“I just want to find that person, that’s what I want, and I want justice for my daughter,” Lance Collins said.

“What we really want is just that person to get caught because if they can do it once, they can do it twice,” Kathy Collins said.

The CHP is asking for your help in tracking down the driver responsible. Witnesses say that person took off in an older model SUV with significant front-end damage.

The victim will undergo multiple surgeries and is expected to be bedridden for several months. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.