West Sacramento Crews Recover Body Found Floating Down Sacramento River

Posted 7:49 PM, July 7, 2019

WEST SACRAMENTO — An investigation was launched Sunday when a citizen spotted a dead body floating down the Sacramento River.

Around 5 p.m., someone called 911 saying there was a body in the river just south of Pioneer Memorial Bridge, according to a sergeant with the West Sacramento Police Department.

The sergeant reports West Sacramento police officers and firefighters went to the shore and brought out a fire boat to retrieve the body of an unidentified man.

The investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.

This story is developing.

