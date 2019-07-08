Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Art with a Heart is takes place on Wednesday, July 10, 2019! Join My Sister's House and its Friends for an evening of art, good food, wine & cheese, good company...and a great cause! All proceeds raised benefit victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Art with a Heart supports My Sister's House Women to Work program, which provides legal assistance, employment help, immigration help, and case management to over 500 survivors annually. My Sister's House serves Asian and Pacific Islander and other underserved women and children who have been affected by domestic violence, sexual violence, and human trafficking by providing a culturally appropriate and responsive safe haven, job training, and community services.

Art with a Heart

Wednesday

5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Sierra 2 Center, Curtis Hall

Ticket info: ArtWithAHeartmsh.Bpt.Me

My-Sisters-House.Org/Events/Art-With-A-Heart-2/

My Sister's House

3053 Freeport Blvd., #120

Sacramento

My-Sisters-House.Org/