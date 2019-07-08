CHP: Estimated 140 DUI Arrests in Sacramento Area Over July 4 Weekend

FOX40’s Karma Dickerson will have the latest on this story on FOX40 News at 6 a.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The California Highway Patrol released preliminary numbers from its increased enforcement over the Fourth of July weekend.

Between 6 p.m. Wednesday to late Sunday night, the CHP says it made about 140 DUI arrests in the Greater Sacramento area. Statewide, the CHP says officers arrested 1,200 people suspected of driving under the influence.

Officials say there were 20 deadly crashes, with at least 21 people being killed -- including three pedestrians.

Along the 1-80 Corridor, between San Francisco and the California-Nevada state line, the CHP says 900 drivers were issued speeding tickets. An estimated 200 were given warnings.

The CHP is expected to revise its numbers later Monday.