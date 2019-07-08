Discovery Bay Father, Daughter Die on Houseboat From Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Watch Eric Rucker’s report on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 10.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A Fourth of July on the water turned deadly in San Joaquin County when a father and his daughter were found dead on a houseboat.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says Friday around 4 a.m., a woman discovered her fiancé and his daughter unresponsive on their houseboat on the San Joaquin Delta.

Before authorities even entered the houseboat they could tell something wasn’t right.

“When emergency personnel responded their carbon monoxide detectors alerted them that there was a high level of carbon monoxide in the room,” said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Andrea Lopez.

The two who passed were 57-year-old John LeBarre and his daughter, 26-year-old Denielle LeBarre, both of Discovery Bay.

Investigators believe they died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

FOX40 spoke with John’s sister, Dinah LeBarre, over the phone.

“Kind of shocked me because John’s always prepared for everything,” she said.

Dinah LeBarre said John was friends with everyone, adding he was extremely giving, loved golf, cooking and his family.

She lives in Ohio and will be coming to Northern California to be with family soon, but she said she knows it won’t be easy dealing with so many emotions.

“I’m coming out there but I’m going to be sad because my brother is not there and his daughter is a beautiful girl. She didn’t even get to start life,” Dinah said.

John has a son, who not only lost his older sister and father but his mother also passed away earlier this year.