DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA - JULY 08: Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) speaks during a press conference at his campaign headquarters where he announced that he is dropping out of the presidential race on July 08, 2019 in Dublin, California. Three months after entering the presidential race, Swalwell announced that he is dropping out to focus on campaigning for re-election to his congressional seat. Swalwell is the first Democratic presidential candidate who qualified for the first debate to drop out of the race. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Eric Swalwell Says He’s Ending His 2020 Presidential Bid
DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA - JULY 08: Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) speaks during a press conference at his campaign headquarters where he announced that he is dropping out of the presidential race on July 08, 2019 in Dublin, California. Three months after entering the presidential race, Swalwell announced that he is dropping out to focus on campaigning for re-election to his congressional seat. Swalwell is the first Democratic presidential candidate who qualified for the first debate to drop out of the race. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California is ending his presidential bid, becoming the first candidate in the crowded 2020 Democratic primary to exit the campaign.
Swalwell announced his decision Monday.
He had signaled that he would consider bowing out of the presidential race if he was in danger of missing the cutoff for the next nationally televised Democratic debate, which is based on separate polling and donor qualifications.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock missed the threshold for last month’s debate but was ahead of Swalwell in the competition for this month’s televised Democratic faceoff before the four-term California congressman exited the primary.
If Swalwell seeks another term in Congress, he already has a challenger ahead of next year’s election in his liberal-leaning district: Democrat Aisha Wahab, a city councilwoman in Hayward.