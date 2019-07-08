Family Brawls at Disneyland as Children Watch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANAHEIM, Calif - A Disneyland guest recorded a violent brawl that broke out between a family at Disneyland on Sunday.

The video, dated July 6, shows at least two men and two women involved in the fight at Mickey's Toontown, with others trying to intervene and stop the altercation. Children, along with other park guests, witnessed the fight.

At one point a woman could be seen hobbling out of her motorized chair and falling later in the altercation.

Another woman could also be seen spitting in a mans face and him punching her in retaliation.

The guests, who are family members, were immediately escorted out of the park, a Disneyland official told KTLA.

"We do not condone this behavior," a statement from Disney said.

The case is now being investigated by Anaheim police, who did not immediately respond to request for more information.

The video below contains disturbing images and language