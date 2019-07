Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The State Fair is almost upon us and that means getting your hands of some of that famous fair food.

For those looking for a healthier option than, say, a deep-fried candy bar, there's Frik'n Vegan -- the fair's first-ever vegan food vendor.

Founder Blake Aguiler visits FOX40 to show us grill some cheesesteaks, tell us why he switched to a plant-based diet and more of what to expect from Frik'n Vegan.