Imagine the fun at the Stanislaus County Fair, July 12-21!

Enjoy live concerts almost every day, motorsports, kids clubs, thrilling rides, delicious foods, animal exhibits and so much more! It’s family fun with memories to last a lifetime. Plus, save BIG on Sunday’s fair admission with FOX40’s Free ’til 3!

FOX40 is a proud sponsor of the Stanislaus County Fair!

For more information on this year’s fair and to purchase tickets, click here!

For StanCo Fair’s concert line-up, click here!