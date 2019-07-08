Investigation Launched after Body Discovered Near Sacramento International Airport

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Sacramento County deputies found a dead body in a field Monday along the Sacramento International Airport.

Around 10 a.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says they received reports of a body near West Elkhorn Boulevard and Metro Air Parkway near the east side of the airport.

Deputies located the body and an investigation has been launched to determine the identity of the person, as well as how and when they died.

Anyone who has information about the investigation has been asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.

This story is developing.