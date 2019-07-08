Kids Become Superheroes at State Fair’s ‘Incredible Me’ Exhibit

Posted 12:32 PM, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:45AM, July 8, 2019

Heading to the California State Fair this year? Check out the "Incredible Me exhibit, where kids 12 and under can flex their creativity and create their own superhero identity!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.