Police: Man Caught Stealing Over $1,000 Worth of Candy

FOLSOM — A Merced man is accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of candy from a Folsom grocery store.

The Folsom Police Department said on its Facebook page that officers responded to the Safeway on Prairie City Road around 7:45 p.m. to investigate a report of a theft in progress.

The caller said a man had left the store with a cart full of items and got away in a car that was waiting, police said.

Officials say officers stopped the car on Highway 50 near Sunrise Boulevard. Inside the car, investigators say, was a large assortment of candy.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Rodney Gaston on suspicion of burglary and grand theft. Gaston was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.