President Declares Emergency Over Southern California Quakes

Posted 9:21 PM, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 09:17PM, July 8, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump has declared an emergency for California after two major earthquakes and thousands of aftershocks.

Monday’s declaration paves the way for federal aid to help those hard-hit by the quakes.

The declaration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts in Kern and San Bernardino counties.

A magnitude 6.4 quake on Thursday and a 7.1 quake on Friday damaged many homes and roads in the Mojave Desert towns of Ridgecrest and Trona.

