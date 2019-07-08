Suspects Arrested after Assaulting Witness of Sword Attack at Yuba City Sikh Parade

YUBA CITY — Police arrested four people and are seeking more suspects after a witness of an attempted homicide at Yuba City’s Sikh Parade was attacked.

At the city’s annual parade in November of last year, a victim was left with several lacerations to his face and a leg wound when he was attacked by three men who had swords and brass knuckles.

Manpreet Singh, 36, and 39-year-old Parmvir Gosal later turned themselves in to police and were arraigned in Sutter County Superior Court on charges of attempted murder, mayhem and special allegations of great bodily injury. Earlier this year, 29-year-old Hirdehpal Singh was arrested and booked into the Sutter County Jail on suspicion of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Back in early June, the Yuba City Police Department reports a large fight broke out between a group of East Indian men at a Lathrop Target.

At one point, officers learned nine people had attacked someone who witnessed the attempted homicide at last year’s Sikh Parade. They had told the witness he was not to testify in the investigation before assaulting him.

That victim sustained significant injuries.

In an update released Monday, the police department reported four of the nine assailants had been arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. Parmvir Singh Gosal, Pritpal Singh Gill, Jaskaran Singh and Narinder Singh face a number of charges, including dissuading a witness, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

Three additional suspects have been identified but police are still looking for them. Police say they are 32-year-old Karanjeet Singh of Lathrop, 30-year-old Surinder Singh Kailey of Tracy and 50-year-old Malkit Singh Gosal of Tracy.

Two of the attackers have not been identified. If you have any information about the case you are asked to call Detective Singh with the Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-2028.