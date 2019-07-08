Woman Dies after Three-Vehicle Crash on Sheldon Road in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE — A woman died Monday after her car was rear-ended in Elk Grove.

The Elk Grove Police Department says the driver was slowing down as she approached Springhurst Drive from Sheldon Road just before 5 p.m. That’s when her Chevrolet Spark was rear-ended by a Mazda CX5.

Her car clipped a BMW before stopping at the center median.

Officers found the woman unconscious at the scene of the three-vehicle crash. Police say she later died at an area hospital.

Her identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

