Bank of America Selfie Experience at the State Fair

Gary is out at Cal Expo having some fun at the Bank of America Selfie Experience featured at the State Fair.

California State Fair announced the addition of an all-new “Bank of America Selfie Experience”, produced by Stage Nine at the 2019 California State Fair, July 12- 28th. The exhibit is free with admission to the California State Fair, and will feature unique, photo-friendly environments for fairgoers to liven up their social media with vibrant and stylish pictures.

Fairgoers will begin their selfie experience with a shabby-chic 1970s era waiting room, complete with unorthodox paintings and uncomfortable chairs. Next, participants will be ushered into a Willy Wonka inspired world of giant cookies, donuts, candy canes, forest pops, and other towering treats. Guests will also visit the “Game of Thorns” exhibit, inspired by the hit television series “Game of Thrones”. It will feature a giant, custom made throne covered in prickly roses, and other spiny foliage to make guests feel as if they’ve become “Ruler of The Roses.”