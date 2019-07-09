Burglars Leave Behind Huge Mess, Injured Animals at Modesto’s Johansen High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Pigs are injured, rabbits are gone and a mess was left at Johansen High School in Modesto after a weekend burglary.

The break-in left students in the Future Farmers of America program stunned.

"A lot of stress on our hands, like we have to wake up at 4:30 in the morning haul our sheep out. It’s a lot of work and this just put more pressure on us," FFA Vice President Asia Sidouang said.

The burglary happened just six days before the students were set to show off their animals at the Stanislaus County Fair.

"When (the pigs) get let out, they tend to fight with each other when they don’t know each other, just because it’s a dominance thing with pigs," instructor Dustin Parson said.

Parson said two pigs were left with scratches.

"The scrapes to the pigs, it’s not going to impact the meat quality or the meat merit, at all, but it will impact showmanship just a little bit," Parson said.

Parson says whoever did this also stole from and vandalized from them. Someone ripped open a bag and dumped feed all over a shed.

The burglars also swiped two rabbits.

"Feed gets stolen. Feed can be replaced. Animals can’t," FFA Secretary Maddy Hamlich said.

Though it’s a setback, the burglary hasn’t kept these students from their responsibilities. It's just made them more resilient.

Parson says the organization did have back up rabbits, so the students will have rabbits to show at the fair.

He also estimates that the burglar took off with about 15 bags of feed which cost about $20 each.